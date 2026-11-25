By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Parliament’s Committee of Supply has approved an additional $8.2 billion in supplementary funding for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), even though the state-owned sugar producer already received $13 billion earlier this year—triggering intense scrutiny from opposition lawmakers over recurring production shortfalls and taxpayer value for money.

According to Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, the fresh injection will be used to cover wages, salaries, pensions, fuel, lubricants, materials, supplies, and other operational payments as the corporation navigates severe weather disruptions and rising expenditure.

Opposition Challenges Budget Planning and 2030 Turnaround Promise

During sharp questioning in the Committee of Supply, opposition parliamentarians pressed the Agriculture Minister on why GuySuCo required another multi-billion-dollar bailout despite falling far short of its annual production benchmarks:

Value-for-Money & Production Critique: We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament Vishnu Panday —himself a former GuySuCo executive—questioned whether the corporation had failed to prepare an accurate budget. Panday pointed out that despite receiving $13 billion earlier in 2026, GuySuCo managed to produce only 53,000 tonnes of sugar , falling well short of its targets.

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament —himself a former GuySuCo executive—questioned whether the corporation had failed to prepare an accurate budget. Panday pointed out that despite receiving earlier in 2026, GuySuCo managed to produce only , falling well short of its targets. Questioning the 2030 Profitability Pledge: A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Dr. Terrence Campbell challenged the administration’s pledge to return GuySuCo to profitability by 2030, contending that rising annual state subsidies paired with lagging output suggest the industry is moving in the opposite direction of government promises.

“Wages and salaries and pension and NIS and so forth must have been prepared—or is it that the corporation failed to prepare a proper budget [when] given 13.4 billion dollars?” — Vishnu Panday, WIN Member of Parliament

“It seems to me that GuySuCo is moving in the opposite direction to your promise.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell, APNU Member of Parliament

Agriculture Minister Cites Weather Extremes, Wage Share, and 51% Mechanisation

Defending the supplementary request, Minister Mustapha attributed GuySuCo’s escalating costs to adverse weather conditions across both 2026 crops while insisting the corporation remains on course for long-term recovery:

Heavy Rains & El Niño Disruptions: Mustapha explained that the first crop of 2026 was severely affected by heavy rainy conditions, followed by prolonged El Niño weather patterns that stunted cane growth and drove up operational expenses.

Mustapha explained that the first crop of 2026 was severely affected by heavy rainy conditions, followed by prolonged weather patterns that stunted cane growth and drove up operational expenses. Payroll Burden: He noted that budgetary allocations for wages and salaries stood at $8.4 billion , representing roughly 77 percent of GuySuCo’s total budget appropriation.

He noted that budgetary allocations for wages and salaries stood at , representing roughly of GuySuCo’s total budget appropriation. Mechanisation & 2026 Output Outlook: Insisting that nearly 51 percent of GuySuCo’s operations have now been mechanised, Mustapha reaffirmed that the corporation is moving toward breaking even or achieving profitability by 2030. With the second crop drawing to a close, he confirmed that the original 100,000-tonne annual production target has not been formally revised—though he acknowledged GuySuCo is not expected to reach that mark and expressed hope it will finish as close as possible.

“In the sugar industry, there are a number of factors that can change the budgetary allocations over a period of time. In the first crop of 2026, we have witnessed a serious problem with the rainy condition and a number of problems were encountered there… I want to assure the Honourable Member here that GuySuCo is moving to profitability or to break-even point by that 2030.” — Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture