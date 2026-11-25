HGP Nightly News – PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton is calling for a broader approach to electricity generation as Linden residents continue to grapple with recurring blackouts and growing electricity demand.

Speaking on A Week Ago with host Jafar Gibbons, Norton argued that Guyana should utilise a combination of solar, wind, hydropower and fossil fuels to meet its energy needs.

He stressed that greater attention must be placed on both electricity generation and distribution, alongside better planning for future increases in demand.

Linden’s electricity woes have already triggered public protests, with residents gathering outside the Linden Utilities Services Co-operative Society on November 2 over repeated electricity and water disruptions.

In August, the Linden Electricity Company Inc. announced rotating blackouts during peak hours after demand exceeded its available generating capacity of 14.5 megawatts.

Meanwhile, Public Utilities and Aviation Minister Deodat Indar disclosed in the National Assembly on November 23 that a generator sent to Linden had been returned after developing technical problems.

According to Indar, peak electricity demand in the town has increased from approximately 14 megawatts to 16.9 megawatts.

He said the Government has committed to providing an additional three megawatts of generating capacity.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly approved approximately $2.48 billion in supplementary funding for LINMINE to purchase fuel for Linden’s electricity supply.

A separate $8 billion was approved for the Guyana Power and Light Inc. to purchase fuel.

Both allocations formed part of more than $11.3 billion in supplementary funding approved for electricity company subsidies.