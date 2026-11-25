By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Young Guyanese attorney-at-law Dextroy Elijah McLean was formally admitted to the local bar to practise law in Guyana on Monday, November 23, 2026, during a ceremony presided over by the Honourable Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

A devout Christian who holds his faith and biblical principles dearly, McLean spoke candidly before the court about overcoming quiet personal battles and academic rigours—pledging to dedicate his legal career to integrity, competence, and a lifetime of service to justice.

Academic Path From the University of Guyana to Hugh Wooding Law School

McLean’s admission to practise in Guyana caps years of rigorous tertiary and vocational legal training:

Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.): Completed his undergraduate legal studies at the University of Guyana (UG) .

Completed his undergraduate legal studies at the . Legal Education Certificate (LEC): Successfully earned his Legal Education Certificate a few months ago at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Faith, Perseverance, and Upholding the Legal Practitioners Act

Addressing Justice Isaacs-Marcus during Monday’s admission sitting, McLean emphasized that he did not endure years of sacrifice merely to wear the robes of an attorney-at-law, but to honour everyone who invested in his journey and to make the privilege of legal practice a lifelong commitment to justice.

“It was never easy, but by the grace of God, I made it through situations I thought would break me.” — Dextroy Elijah McLean, Attorney-at-Law

Recalling seasons where he stood alone in classrooms and courses where no one knew his personal struggles—surviving sleepless nights and moments when the pressure felt overwhelming—McLean explained that trusting in himself and relying on God sustained him until his goal was realized.

Reminding the court of the solemn ethical duties bound to his new office, McLean vowed never to bring incompetence or disrepute to the profession:

“I did not survive difficult times in the pursuit of becoming an attorney-at-law to reflect incompetence and disrepute in the legal profession.” — Dextroy Elijah McLean, Attorney-at-Law

He declared it his personal mandate to use past hardships as fuel to uphold the core objective of the Legal Practitioners Act—ensuring that he conducts himself at all times in a manner that strengthens public confidence in the integrity and efficiency of Guyana’s legal system and profession. Reflecting on his years of study, McLean offered heartfelt thanks to God, his family, and friends for standing beside him throughout his journey.