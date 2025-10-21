‘ARE YOU AWARE IF THE BOATS HAD DRUGS?- PRESIDENT ALI, SAYS GUYANA HAS NO ‘COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION’

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Guyana Yet to Receive Full Details on Deadly U.S. Military Strikes in Caribbean

Guyana’s government says it has limited information about the recent U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking in the southern Caribbean — operations that have reportedly left 32 people dead to date.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali confirmed that Guyana has not been fully briefed on the ongoing U.S. operations, which the Trump administration claims target vessels linked to South American drug cartels trafficking narcotics into the United States.

“You are in the same position as the President of Guyana,” President Ali told reporters. “You call it killings… I don’t know what information you have before you. You’re asking me to comment on something that I don’t have a comprehensive set of information about.”

Pressed on whether Guyana could confirm that any of the targeted boats were carrying illegal drugs, President Ali reiterated that no independent verification had been received from local or regional authorities.

“In the spirit of cooperation, the U.S. has said that they have all the verification that these were drug-carrying vessels,” he stated, while emphasizing that Guyana awaits official confirmation.

Last Thursday, U.S. forces reportedly conducted another strike in Caribbean waters — this time leaving two survivors, whom President Trump said will be repatriated to Ecuador and Colombia.

This latest attack marks the seventh confirmed U.S. strike on vessels in the region since the campaign began earlier this year, raising growing regional concern over transparency and civilian impact.

Like this: Like Loading...