Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomeNews‘ARE YOU AWARE IF THE BOATS HAD DRUGS?- PRESIDENT ALI, SAYS GUYANA...
NewsPolitics

‘ARE YOU AWARE IF THE BOATS HAD DRUGS?- PRESIDENT ALI, SAYS GUYANA HAS NO ‘COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
400

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Guyana Yet to Receive Full Details on Deadly U.S. Military Strikes in Caribbean

Guyana’s government says it has limited information about the recent U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking in the southern Caribbean — operations that have reportedly left 32 people dead to date.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali confirmed that Guyana has not been fully briefed on the ongoing U.S. operations, which the Trump administration claims target vessels linked to South American drug cartels trafficking narcotics into the United States.

“You are in the same position as the President of Guyana,” President Ali told reporters. “You call it killings… I don’t know what information you have before you. You’re asking me to comment on something that I don’t have a comprehensive set of information about.”

Pressed on whether Guyana could confirm that any of the targeted boats were carrying illegal drugs, President Ali reiterated that no independent verification had been received from local or regional authorities.

“In the spirit of cooperation, the U.S. has said that they have all the verification that these were drug-carrying vessels,” he stated, while emphasizing that Guyana awaits official confirmation.

Last Thursday, U.S. forces reportedly conducted another strike in Caribbean waters — this time leaving two survivors, whom President Trump said will be repatriated to Ecuador and Colombia.

This latest attack marks the seventh confirmed U.S. strike on vessels in the region since the campaign began earlier this year, raising growing regional concern over transparency and civilian impact.

Previous article
US FIGHT AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL CRIME IN THE REGION, CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES SHOULD NOT BE FEARFUL – PRESIDENT ALI
Next article
CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE, SAYS 25-YEAR BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EXPLOSIONS AT POLICE OUTPOST, GPL SUBSTATION,POLICE INVESTIGATING “COORDINATED’ ATTACK”

SOOBA MAKING A MOCKERY OF THE SYSTEM