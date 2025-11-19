Wednesday, November 19, 2025
CANADA URGES GUYANESE TO “SPEAK UP” AS EU REPORT FLAGS URGENT ELECTORAL REFORMS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, is urging citizens to demand action on electoral reform after the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM) released its final report on the 2025 General and Regional Elections, warning that Guyana’s system still falls short of full public confidence.

In a public statement posted to his Facebook page, High Commissioner Sigouin said the EU report, which includes detailed recommendations for reform, should serve as a wake-up call. While acknowledging that election day was calm and that the process has seen incremental improvements, he stressed that “much work is needed” to strengthen the country’s democratic machinery.

“Democracy belongs to the Guyanese people,” Sigouin wrote. “So speak up, call on your elected representatives, on your National Assembly, on your Government to take action and make the changes needed so that your electoral process is truly free and fair. It’s your right and your responsibility.”

The EU Observer Mission’s final report, released this week, outlines several areas of concern and calls for key electoral reforms, including a full review of the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). According to the mission, reforming GECOM is essential to ensuring “inclusive and impartial” decision-making.

The report noted that the 2025 elections were conducted in an atmosphere marked by low public confidence in the election administration, particularly among the political opposition, sections of the media, and some civil society organisations.

The EU is urging legislative changes, governance restructuring, and long-term reforms to restore trust ahead of future elections. High Commissioner Sigouin’s remarks echo that call, placing responsibility squarely in the hands of voters to push for accountability and meaningful action.

