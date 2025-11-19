UNIVERSAL CHURCH FIRES PASTOR AFTER PUBLIC OUTCRY OVER PARKING SPOT INCIDENT

GEORGETOWN – The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God has issued a public apology following what it described as the “unbecoming behaviour” of one of its pastors and several members of its congregation, after a confrontation outside the church went viral earlier this week.

In a formal statement, the Church’s Board said the conduct seen in the video was not aligned with its values and would not be tolerated. After what the Board described as extensive internal deliberations, it decided to remove the pastor from his position. According to the statement, the pastor is no longer associated with the Universal Church in Guyana.

The Church noted that disciplinary action could not be taken unilaterally and required a full Board meeting, which has now concluded. It also referenced a video in which the President of the Universal Church in Guyana offered an apology to the nation for the pastor’s alleged misconduct.

The statement extended apologies to President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, members of the Cabinet, Parliament, religious leaders, and the wider public.

The statement was signed by Pastor Dilliipchan Bikhairie, President of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Guyana.

