BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT CORRUPTION, POLICE ALLEGE CYBERCRIME

A United States businessman is now in police custody after publicly alleging corruption within Guyana’s firearm licensing system, an arrest that has sparked public debate over freedom of expression and the handling of corruption claims.

The businessman, Stanley Basdeo, who operates a car dealership in Guyana, was arrested and is currently being held at the Leonora Police Station. Police sources indicate that the arrest is linked to an alleged cybercrime, though no official statement has yet been issued detailing the specific charge.

Basdeo’s arrest came one day after he published a video on the social media platform TikTok, in which he voiced frustration over his inability to obtain a firearm licence, despite operating a business in Guyana since 2013. The video quickly gained traction online.

In the recording, Basdeo stated that his business sold more than 120 vehicles in 2025 and paid more than $120 million in taxes to the Guyana Revenue Authority. He argued that his operations remain vulnerable to criminal activity, particularly because many vehicles are sold on hire purchase arrangements.

Basdeo further alleged that after completing the required application process for a firearm licence, he was informed by individuals connected to the system that he would need to pay a bribe of between $2 million and $4 million to secure approval. He maintained that his business is legitimate and that such demands amount to corruption within the licensing framework.

To date, the Guyana Police Force has not provided an official explanation for the arrest or clarified how the allegations made online constitute a cybercrime.

The matter has already drawn widespread public attention, with commentators questioning whether the arrest risks discouraging whistleblowing and public discussion of alleged corruption. The case has also renewed scrutiny of how authorities respond when accusations against state systems are publicly aired, particularly on social media platforms.

As the investigation continues, calls are growing for transparency from law enforcement regarding both the arrest and the underlying allegations raised by the businessman.

