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After $240B pumped into Drainage and Irrigation, are citizens getting value for money after consistent flooding – MP Duncan

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Bloated Budgets Fail to Prevent Chronic Region 4 Flooding

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In Guyana’s low-lying coastal plains, the arrival of the mid-year rainy season has once again brought a familiar and frustrating consequence: widespread flooding across Region 4. This recurrent disruption has sparked intense public debate over whether taxpayers are seeing a fair return on their money. Between 2020 and 2026, the state funneled a massive $280 billion Guyana dollars (GYD) into flood-control infrastructure, yet neighborhoods from Georgetown to the East Bank corridor remain highly vulnerable to inundation.

The severe flooding observed throughout March, April, and May of 2026 has prompted opposition lawmakers and independent civil engineers to demand a comprehensive audit of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). They are questioning why the largest infrastructure budget in the republic’s history has failed to ensure basic municipal flood safety.

A Pivot in Rhetoric: From Political Blame to Natural Causes

In previous years, whenever flash floods paralyzed the capital, central government officials routinely blamed the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), citing poor municipal management, clogged road drains, and uncleaned alleyways.

On this occasion, however, with widespread flooding affecting both opposition and government-controlled constituencies across Region 4, the executive branch shifted its rhetoric. During an emergency field inspection, President Dr. Irfaan Ali adopted a more conciliatory tone, pointing to climate-driven weather patterns rather than local government failure.

“The rain has been continuous, so there is a lot of water that has to pass through the system,” President Ali stated during an emergency cabinet meeting briefing.

However, political analysts quicky pointed out a double standard: when the M&CC faced heavy criticism in the recent past, the city was braving unexpected, off-season cloudbursts. Today, during the predictable May–June seasonal peak, the state’s modern infrastructure is struggling to manage expected rainfall levels.

Widen Roads, Shrink Drains: The Cost of Rapid Modernization

Urban planners argue that the root cause of the current crisis stems from a lack of coordination within the government’s development pipeline. The rapid pace of construction across Region 4 has placed a severe strain on the coast’s fragile ecosystem.

To accommodate major road expansion projects countrywide, dozens of deep, historic earthen canals have been narrowed or replaced with smaller concrete drains. This structural shift has drastically reduced the drainage network’s total water storage capacity. Furthermore, a number of vital main channels have been blocked to facilitate ongoing road construction, leaving stormwater with no viable path to the sea.

Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), raised these concerns during a recent parliamentary debate, questioning whether the multi-billion-dollar investments are being managed efficiently.

"We have spent seven trillion dollars overall, but are we getting value for money?" 
— MP Sherod Duncan

The Year-by-Year Breakdown of Drainage and Irrigation Spending

An analysis of the national budget documents reveals how the state’s financial allocations through the NDIA have escalated over the past six years:

Fiscal YearBudgetary Allocation (GYD)Primary Infrastructure Focus Area
2020$18.4 BillionPartial-year allocation for initial coastal agriculture revitalization
2021$12.0 BillionRehabilitation of farming access routes and secondary drainage
2022$21.7 Billion$19.7B base budget plus $2.0B approved in emergency supplementary funds
2023$20.8 BillionSluice restoration programs and outfall dredging across Regions 2 to 6
2024$72.3 BillionMassive infrastructure push, launching “Hope-like” mega-canal designs
2025$73.0 BillionDedicated D&I fund out of a larger $104.6B total agricultural allocation
2026$81.9 BillionHistoric allocation out of a record $113.2B total agricultural sector envelope

The Administration’s Defense: Shorter Recessions as Progress Indicator

Defending the state’s investment strategy, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and other cabinet colleagues argued that evaluating flood management solely based on water levels is misleading. The administration maintains that the focus should be on how quickly the system recovers.

“The interventions are working,” Minister Edghill asserted during a site inspection. “As you see, off the shoulder we have the drains, we have to fix that. The fact that you can get in and get out alone is a 500 percent improvement.”

Edghill noted that the unprecedented funds have been targeted at long-term, climate-resilient structures. This includes deploying a national fleet of 215 mobile and fixed pumps—with 53 active units operating along the East Coast of Demerara and 16 in Georgetown—while building high-level drainage canals modeled after the Hope Canal.

While these multi-billion-dollar upgrades have undeniably accelerated water recession times from weeks to hours, residents and critics continue to question if the pace of spending matches tangible results on the ground. For everyday citizens watching floodwaters rise into their homes, a faster drawdown is small comfort when the initial flooding remains an inevitable consequence of every heavy rainstorm.

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