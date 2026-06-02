PREGNANT WOMAN, SPECIAL CONSTABLE MISSING AT SEA,COUPLE SWEPT AWAY BY STRONG CURRENTS AT UNITY BEACH

Search Intensifies as Pregnant Woman and Special Constable Vanish

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

UNITY BEACH, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A joint maritime emergency response operation involving the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard has been deployed along the Atlantic coastline. This follows a double drowning incident on Sunday afternoon that left a pregnant sales representative and her fiancé, a Special Constable, missing at sea.

The missing couple, who shared an address in Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, have been identified as 20-year-old Lyodisa “Loyda” Waldron, an expectant mother who was employed as a retail sales representative, and 31-year-old Special Constable Andri “Bobby” Francis.

A Failed Rescue Attempt in Volatile Waters

According to operational incident briefs provided by division command, the family outing turned catastrophic at approximately 2:00 PM on Sunday. Witnesses stated that Waldron was wading near a deep shelf at Unity Beach when a sudden shift in the tidal cycle created a severe undertow, carrying her rapidly outward toward open waters.

Realizing she was trapped in a dangerous current, Waldron raised an alarm, repeatedly calling out to her fiancé for assistance. Investigators were informed that Francis immediately entered deeper water to pull her back to the shoreline.

However, during the physical rescue attempt, the rough sea conditions and high-velocity rip currents overpowered both individuals. Beachgoers watched in distress as the pair were pulled beneath the surf and failed to resurface.

Absence of Safety Infrastructure Criticized

An immediate alarm was raised on the beach, prompting nearby residents and local fishermen to conduct initial wading sweeps, which yielded no results. Emergency responders subsequently arrived to expand the search corridor along the shoreline.

Eyewitness Dr. Asquith Rose spoke with Nightly News at the scene, noting that while red warning signs cautioning beachgoers about dangerous rip currents were posted nearby, public safety enforcement was non-existent.

“When she got into trouble, he went in to try and save her, but he too was swept away by the current,” Dr. Rose recalled. He pointed out a glaring lack of safety infrastructure, adding that while a structural lifeguard tower overlooks that section of the beach, it was entirely unstaffed during the peak weekend crowds. Onlookers expressed immense frustration over the complete absence of emergency life rings or basic rescue equipment on-site, leaving willing bystanders completely helpless as the tragedy unfolded.

Grief-Stricken Families Recount Final Moments

Speaking with reporters through tears, Roxanne Waldron, the mother of the missing young woman, described the terrifying sequence of events as her grandchild raised the initial alarm.

“I wasn’t looking directly at the water when it took place,” the mother shared. “But family members saw her husband go out to save her. She called him, but like he didn’t take it serious at first, and then she called for him again, and that’s when he realized. He went out, he put up his hands, and he went down and never came up back.”

The tragedy has left both families devastated. Francis’s mother revealed that the couple had initially planned to travel to Linden on Sunday morning to attend church. They changed their route and headed to the East Coast beach only after receiving reports that sections of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway were impassable due to seasonal flooding.

The couple was expecting their first child together this coming August, with a baby shower meticulously planned for early July.

As the timeline passes the critical 48-hour mark, naval commanders confirmed that the joint operation has formally transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery framework. Deepwater patrol boats and sonar tracking assets continue to comb the outfalls along the Mahaica river mouth and adjacent mudflats.