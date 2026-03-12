Friday, March 13, 2026
YOUNG BLACK ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES OPERATIONAL FINANCE READINESS PROGRAM, FOCUSES ON FINANCIAL LITERACY AND WELLNESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a world where financial success is often measured solely by bank balances, Athalyah Yisrael, CEO and founder of Outlier Zone Caribbean, is pioneering a more profound approach. Her mission, which began in 2018, has evolved into a holistic movement that intertwines financial literacy with cultural preservation, spirituality, and the pursuit of a multi-generational legacy.

The Five Pillars of Money Management

Outlier Zone Caribbean was born from Yisrael’s personal triumph over financial hardship. She observed a systemic cycle where employees across Guyana were trapped in a “paycheck to paycheck” existence. To combat this, she developed a money management system rooted in five core actions:

  • Save: Building a safety net for the unexpected.
  • Spend: Intentional and disciplined consumption.
  • Donate: Giving back to the community.
  • Invest: Putting capital to work for future growth.
  • Tithe“: A spiritual pillar focused on giving back to the Creator (Tithing).

Reducing Operational Risk for Disciplined Services

Recognizing that personal financial stress can directly impact job performance and mental health, Yisrael has expanded her Operational Finance Readiness Program to specifically target the Guyana Defense Force, police, firemen, and prison officers.

The initiative utilizes a “Life Balance” framework, focusing on seven key areas to ensure that those who protect the nation are also protecting their own futures:

  1. Faith
  2. Fitness
  3. Family
  4. Finance
  5. Fun and Fulfillment
  6. Future
  7. Friends

Investing Your “MEAT”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Yisrael is challenging Guyanese women to audit their most valuable resources—what she calls MEAT:

  • Money
  • Energy
  • Attention
  • Time

She urges women, particularly those from challenging backgrounds, to use state resources such as the Small Business Bureau for funding and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) for health support. To facilitate this, Outlier Zone is offering a free legacy assessment tool on its social media platforms throughout March.

Reclaiming African Heritage Through Spirituality

Beyond finance, Yisrael is a champion of cultural reclamation. Her book, The Creator’s Seven Holy Appointed Seasons, is the culmination of 20 years of spiritual practice. Launched on Emancipation Day, the text explores biblical principles and the observance of the Sabbath—traditions she argues were suppressed during the era of slavery.

The book has sparked a dialogue both locally and internationally, attracting interest from scholars and religious visitors from the United States who are keen to understand the intersection of African heritage and biblical antiquity.

Cultivating the Next Generation

Through a partnership with the Ministry of Education, Yisrael is taking these lessons into primary and secondary schools in Linden, Essequibo, and Berbice. The goal is to debunk the myth that earning and entrepreneurship must wait until after graduation, fostering a “producer mindset” in Guyanese youth from an early age.

“I am a servant of the Creator, a wife, and a mother. My mission is simply to help people leave legacies that benefit generations they will never meet.”AthalyaH Yisrael

Hgp Nightly News Staff
