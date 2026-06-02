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Opposition Leader Says Cabinet Region 7 Outreach Must Deliver Structural Relief, Not Just Taxpayer-Funded Photo Ops

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Characterizing the executive branch’s recent tour as a coordinated “poppy show” staged purely for political optics, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed has challenged the government to prove that its high-profile Cabinet outreach to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will produce tangible structural results for interior residents.

The policy challenge follows a sweeping multi-village tour by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ministerial team. Mohamed, who heads the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, argued that utilizing taxpayer funds to capture promotional photographs while systematically ignoring decades-old municipal infrastructure deficits amounts to an abuse of public trust.

A Pattern of Unresolved Interior Deficits

The Opposition Leader noted that during his own recent fact-finding missions to Cuyuni-Mazaruni, local stakeholders presented an extensive list of structural grievances. He highlighted that these issues have remained completely unchanged despite years of consecutive state visits.

“I noticed the administration sent its entire Cabinet to Region Seven for the normal show just for optics, not to fix ongoing problems affecting residents for years, even decades,” Mohamed stated accessibly during a media brief.

He pointed directly to a glaring lack of basic public safety infrastructure in riverain zones, explaining that the complete absence of a proper medical evacuation network means the region urgently requires a dedicated water ambulance to handle medical emergencies along the river channels.

Dismantling Indigenous Land Rights and Senior Safety

Mohamed leveled heavy criticism against the state’s land administration and social service programs, highlighting deep inequalities in how resources are managed between local communities and external commercial operators.

“Our indigenous brothers face severe, systemic bottlenecks just trying to secure legal access to their own ancestral lands, while foreign entities are granted large concessions with absolutely no administrative hassle,” the Opposition Leader revealed.

Turning to social safety nets, the WIN party leader exposed significant gaps in how senior citizen assistance is delivered. He noted that the Ministry of Human Services has stopped sending mobile social officers into remote settlements to distribute monthly funds. As a result, elderly pensioners are forced to undertake exhausting and expensive multi-day boat journeys downriver to Bartica just to collect their basic payments.

The Paradox of Growing Macro Metrics and Local Realities

The opposition argues that these basic service deficits are unacceptable given the massive scale of Guyana’s modern oil-driven national budgets.

National Economic Performance vs. Interior RealitiesVerified Operational Indicators
National Real GDP Growth Trend (2026 Estimate)+34.2% Growth Margin (IMF)
Hinterland Grid Infill Status (Region 7 Interventions)Stranded Infrastructure (Idle Poles / Zero Current)
Emergency Healthcare Transit CapabilitySub-standard / Absence of River Medivac Assets

Mohamed pointed out that inside several interior villages, electrical poles and high-voltage transmission lines were installed years ago under high-profile distribution promises. Today, however, those lines remain completely dead, leaving families in pitch darkness while macro analysts label Guyana as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The opposition is demanding that the executive branch move past superficial consultations and treat the Region Seven brief as an urgent operational checklist, warning that the 13th Parliament will robustly audit all subsequent supplementary funding requests earmarked for interior development.

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