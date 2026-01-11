WIN LEADER KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES OF CORRUPTION ARE BURIED – DR HINDS

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds, has suggested that Leader of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Azruddin Mohamed, is uniquely positioned to speak about alleged corruption within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government because of his former proximity to the party’s inner circle.

Dr. Hinds made the remarks while reflecting on recent corruption allegations raised by Mohamed, arguing that, unlike other opposition forces, Mohamed’s previous closeness to the governing establishment gives him insight into how the system operates.

According to Dr. Hinds, past opposition groupings were unable to meaningfully expose alleged corruption over the last five years because they lacked direct access to the corridors of power. He contended that Mohamed’s background affords him knowledge that others simply do not possess.

The WPA leader warned that Guyanese society is heading in a troubling direction if progress becomes synonymous with acquiring wealth by any means necessary. He stressed that corruption, if left unchecked, risks becoming normalized, eroding public trust, and weakening democratic institutions.

Dr. Hinds further described recent allegations against Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues as deeply concerning and potentially damaging to the country’s social fabric. He said such claims, regardless of their eventual outcome, underscore the need for transparency, accountability, and robust public scrutiny.

He also referenced what he termed “bombshell allegations” recently made by Mohamed against two sitting government ministers, including Rodrigues and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, allegations which he said sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Dr. Hinds concluded that allegations of corruption must be taken seriously and addressed decisively, warning that failure to do so could lead to lasting harm to Guyana’s political culture and governance.

