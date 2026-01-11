Sunday, January 11, 2026
HomeNewsWIN LEADER KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES OF CORRUPTION ARE BURIED - DR...
NewsPolitics

WIN LEADER KNOWS WHERE THE BODIES OF CORRUPTION ARE BURIED – DR HINDS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
563

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds, has suggested that Leader of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Azruddin Mohamed, is uniquely positioned to speak about alleged corruption within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government because of his former proximity to the party’s inner circle.

Dr. Hinds made the remarks while reflecting on recent corruption allegations raised by Mohamed, arguing that, unlike other opposition forces, Mohamed’s previous closeness to the governing establishment gives him insight into how the system operates.

According to Dr. Hinds, past opposition groupings were unable to meaningfully expose alleged corruption over the last five years because they lacked direct access to the corridors of power. He contended that Mohamed’s background affords him knowledge that others simply do not possess.

The WPA leader warned that Guyanese society is heading in a troubling direction if progress becomes synonymous with acquiring wealth by any means necessary. He stressed that corruption, if left unchecked, risks becoming normalized, eroding public trust, and weakening democratic institutions.

Dr. Hinds further described recent allegations against Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues as deeply concerning and potentially damaging to the country’s social fabric. He said such claims, regardless of their eventual outcome, underscore the need for transparency, accountability, and robust public scrutiny.

He also referenced what he termed “bombshell allegations” recently made by Mohamed against two sitting government ministers, including Rodrigues and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, allegations which he said sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Dr. Hinds concluded that allegations of corruption must be taken seriously and addressed decisively, warning that failure to do so could lead to lasting harm to Guyana’s political culture and governance.

Previous article
BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT CORRUPTION, POLICE ALLEGE CYBERCRIME
Next article
PROSECUTION WANTS EXTRADITION CASE BROUGHT FORWARD ‘AN EARLIER DATE IS NOT POSSIBLE’- DEFENCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man dies after chord attached to metal lift at Ocean View...

GENDER BASED VIOLENCE PREVALENT IN GUYANA- UNDP RESIDENT REP.