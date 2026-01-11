Sunday, January 11, 2026
HomeNewsGUYANA IS IN NO POSITION TO ACCEPT THIRD COUNTRY DEPORTEES GIVEN ITS...
NewsPolitics

GUYANA IS IN NO POSITION TO ACCEPT THIRD COUNTRY DEPORTEES GIVEN ITS LACK OF A MIGRATION POLICY – PNCR LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
50

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has stated that Guyana is in no position to accept third-country deportees, citing the absence of a comprehensive migration policy and what he described as an already uncontrolled influx of migrants.

Responding to questions from HGPTV Nightly News, Norton said Guyana lacks the institutional framework and policy direction needed to responsibly manage such an arrangement, particularly proposals involving the United States.

“Our position is one where we should not be accepting them, and in the dispensation, I pointed out that we don’t even have a migration policy,” Norton said.

He emphasized that the PNCR is not opposed to migration in principle. However, he expressed strong reservations about accepting third-country deportees and refugees, arguing that such a move would place undue strain on Guyana’s social systems and security environment.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Norton said he is open to consultation on developing a clear, structured migration policy, but insisted that any future arrangement must include firm guarantees. These include assurances that no individuals with criminal backgrounds are accepted and that incoming migrants possess the education, skills, and capacity to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s development.

“We need to have a migration policy before we even consider general migrants, much less deportees who run afoul of the law and whom their own governments do not want,” Norton said. “They are choosing to send them to a country without the resources to handle them.”

Drawing on his background in foreign relations, the PNCR leader argued that even the provision of external financial or logistical support would not sufficiently mitigate the risks associated with accepting deportees, particularly those with criminal histories.

“Resources cannot make people adopt the culture, and they will not mitigate the negative impact of criminals coming to Guyana,” he said. “The President of the United States said clearly that these are bad people and they don’t want them. Why should we be accepting them? I don’t think we should.”

Norton has repeatedly warned that unchecked migration could lead to significant demographic shifts, raising concerns about national security and the possibility of Guyanese citizens becoming a minority in their own country.

He reiterated that any discussion on migration must be guided by data, national interest, and strong policy safeguards, stressing that Guyana must prioritise the protection of its citizens, resources, and social cohesion.

Previous article
GUYANA’S ICJ AGENT SAYS VENEZUELA DEVELOPMENTS COULD SHIFT REGIONAL DYNAMICS
Next article
BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT CORRUPTION, POLICE ALLEGE CYBERCRIME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

APNU+AFC statement on judgment of the Court of Appeal

PRESIDENT SHADE AZRUDDIN: “STAY IN YOUR LANE… THIS IS SERIOUS BUSINESS.”