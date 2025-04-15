RSS AND OPR VISIT SITES OF FATAL POLICE SHOOTINGS….STATEMENTS TAKEN FROM FAMILY MEMBERS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

A regional security team, alongside local police investigators, has been deployed to Linden as the high-stakes investigation begins into the fatal police shootings of two men during recent protests in the mining town.

The move follows mounting public pressure and nationwide calls for accountability and transparency after the two young men were gunned down in separate confrontations with law enforcement.

The Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) is working in tandem with the Guyana Police Force, with both teams now on the ground gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing the circumstances that led to the deadly encounters.

“This is a critical moment for justice and public trust,” one senior security official stated. “We are committed to a thorough, impartial investigation.”

Residents continue to express outrage over what they describe as excessive force, while government officials maintain that the external probe will help ensure fairness and integrity in the process.

