Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, has withdrawn the $100 million lawsuit he filed against the Police Service Commission (PSC)-sanctioned Tribunal, which was established to investigate allegations of misconduct during his tenure in public office.

The decision to drop the legal challenge raises questions about Brutus’ next course of action and the status of the tribunal’s findings regarding his alleged infractions.

Tiana Cole has more on this legal development.

