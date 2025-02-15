Sunday, February 16, 2025
TRIANA ADANNA BARROW: THE YOUNG DESIGNER TURNING DREAMS INTO FASHION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Black History Month Young Entrepreneur Feature:

As we continue celebrating young Black entrepreneurs in observance of Black History Month, we feature Triana Adana Barrow, a 24-year-old fashion designer from Agricola, East Bank Demerara, who is making a bold impact in the fashion industry.

Barrow is the proud owner of “Fitted by Ada”, a brand that is gaining recognition for its unique designs and creative craftsmanship. Her journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and entrepreneurial excellence in Guyana.

Tiana Cole has more on this rising talent.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
