Sunday, February 16, 2025
FRIENDS OKC AND VINEL HINDS ALL GEARED FOR MASH SOCA AND CALYPSO COMPETITIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Mashramani 2025 Soca, Dancehall, Calypso & Chutney Finals:

The Georgetown/Linden Bus Park, Main Street, Kingston Seawall, and Classic Hotel in Region 6 will be buzzing with energy and creativity as the finalists from the highly anticipated Mashramani competitions battle for top honours in Soca, Dancehall, Calypso, and Chutney.

With vibrant performances, infectious beats, and fierce competition, this year’s Mashramani festivities promise to deliver electrifying entertainment as Guyana celebrates its rich musical and cultural diversity.

Antonio Dey has more on this high-energy showdown.

