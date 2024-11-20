Thursday, November 21, 2024
BRUTAS TO FIGHT WITH ‘ALL FULL WILL AND VIGOUR’, EXPECTED BACK IN COURT JANUARY 2025 – ATTORNEY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The lawyer for an embattled Assistant Police Commissioner has stated that his client intends to fight ‘with all full will and vigour’ against the more than 220 charges filed against him. These charges involve a range of serious allegations, the specifics of which are under significant scrutiny. Travis Chase provides a report on the case.

