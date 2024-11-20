GECOM EXPRESS CONCERN OVER OPPOSITION LEADER’S COMMENT ON VOTING ELIGIBILITY

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has expressed concern over recent comments made by Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton about voter eligibility. Antonio Dey reports that GECOM is taking issue with the implications of Norton’s statements, which they believe could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. The details of Norton’s comments and GECOM’s specific concerns about these statements are being addressed to clarify and ensure the integrity of voter registration and eligibility criteria.
