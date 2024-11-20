Thursday, November 21, 2024
GECOM MUST MODIFY LOOPHOLES IN VOTING PROCESS BEFORE CONDUCTING NEXT ELECTIONS – HUGHES SUGGEST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Leader of the Alliance for Change party has posed a critical question to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM): whether it has addressed the loopholes that reportedly allowed individuals not present in the country to be recorded as voting in the March 2020 General and Regional Elections. This inquiry highlights ongoing concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process. Antonio Dey provides further details on the issue and GECOM’s responses or actions taken to mitigate such challenges in future elections.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
