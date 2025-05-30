BILLIONAIRE & PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION, GRANTED $500K BAIL,

Azruddin Mohammed Charged in $383M Tax Evasion Case; Claims Presidential Link in Lamborghini Scandal

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Billionaire businessman Azruddin Mohammed has been charged with two offenses related to tax evasion and false declaration in connection with the importation of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster, allegedly undervalued to avoid paying over G$383 million in customs duties.

Mohammed, 39, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges brought by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Explosive Claim: “I Have Proof” Against President Ali

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Mohammed made a bombshell allegation, claiming President Irfaan Ali personally facilitated and assisted with the clearance of the high-end vehicle.

“I have proof where Ali facilitated and assisted with the clearance of the Lamborghini. I’m waiting for him to say it’s a lie, and I’ll show the whole country how dishonorable he is,” Mohammed stated.

The claim, if substantiated, could have significant political implications. At the time of reporting, there was no official response from the Office of the President.

Breakdown of Charges

According to the charge sheet:

On December 7, 2020 , at Lot 201-1 Camp Street , Mohammed allegedly submitted a false declaration to the GRA regarding the vehicle’s value.

, at , Mohammed allegedly to the GRA regarding the vehicle’s value. The declared value was US$75,300 , while the actual purchase price was US$695,000 .

was , while the was . This act is said to have defrauded the state of approximately G$383 million in customs duties.

Bail Granted, No Travel Restrictions

Mohammed was granted bail for G$500,000 and is scheduled to return to court on June 26, 2025. Notably, the magistrate made no order barring him from leaving the jurisdiction.

Defense: Charges Are Time-Barred

Mohammed is being represented by attorneys Damien DaSilva, Darren Wade, and Shaan Durjan, who argue that the charges are “bad in law” due to the expiration of the statutory six-month period for instituting summary offenses.

“The alleged offense occurred in 2020. These charges should have been brought within six months. This court lacks jurisdiction,” Wade told reporters.

“We believe these charges are dead. We will file submissions to prove the magistrate’s court cannot hear this matter,” added DaSilva.

Attorney Sanjeev Datadin is representing the GRA.

