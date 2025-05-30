POLICE CANNOT DISCARD OF NEW EVIDENCE, DR. TODD SAYS ON THE ADRIANA YOUNGE CASE

Adriana Young’s Attorney: GPF Must Consider Second Autopsy Results

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Gwinnett County, Georgia – As the second autopsy of 11-year-old Adriana Young is conducted in the United States, her family’s attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, is urging the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to remain open to any new evidence that may emerge — especially if the findings contradict the initial post-mortem.

Speaking to HGPTV Nightly News just minutes before the U.S.-based autopsy was performed at the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dr. Todd emphasized that no law in Guyana prevents the police from considering new evidence once a case has been declared closed.

“I cannot see the police finding any ground in law to reject that. They must take it into consideration,” Todd stated.

Police Must Reopen Investigation If New Findings Surface

The Guyana Police Force previously ruled Adriana Young’s death as drowning, with no signs of foul play, based on a comprehensive post-mortem conducted by three international pathologists. The GPF confirmed that the examination included DNA testing and a sexual assault kit, which both returned negative results.

However, Dr. Todd reminded the authorities that should the U.S. autopsy present any discrepancies, law enforcement is obligated to reopen the investigation.

“If they believe that in the time between the police handing over the body and it arriving in the United States something occurred, they must present that.”

He added that the second autopsy report will be submitted to the GPF through the Young family, complete with supporting documentation, and it would then be up to the police to act accordingly.

Ongoing Legal Review

HGPTV has confirmed that the investigative file is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal opinion. It remains unclear whether the results of the U.S. autopsy — expected soon — will be incorporated into that process.

The body of Adriana Young was found on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel in Georgetown, a day after she was reported missing.

