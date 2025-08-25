Monday, August 25, 2025
BAIL FOR BRYAN MAX AND GUYANESE CRITIC AFTER WEEKEND IN-STUDIO ASSAULT

Georgetown, Guyana – The usual online rivalry between two outspoken public figures spilled into real life over the weekend, landing both men before a Georgetown magistrate on Monday.

Bryan Mackintosh, better known as Bryan Max and a candidate for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, stood alongside social media commentator Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly called the Guyanese Critic, as they faced charges stemming from a heated altercation on Laluni Street.

According to the charges read in court, Mackintosh was accused of using abusive language toward OC Rogers and provoking both Rodrigues and Rogers “with intent to insult or annoy” during the August 23 incident. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $15,000 bail for each of the three charges.

Rodrigues, 45, was accused of crossing the line further. He pleaded not guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mackintosh. The court granted him $100,000 bail. Both men, who are no strangers to the public eye, one as a political hopeful and the other as a polarizing social media voice, emerged from the courthouse with their legal battles just beginning.

Their cases were adjourned to September 15, giving them time to prepare for what could be a highly watched proceeding. For now, what started as a clash in studio has turned into a test of accountability, with the country watching to see what happens when personalities known for their words face consequences for their actions.

