ARMY MAY BE CALLED IN TO FILL ELECTION DAY ROLES

CRITICISM MOUNTS OVER POSSIBLE USE OF GDF RANKS AS PRESIDING OFFICERS

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is under mounting criticism following reports that members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) may be asked to serve as presiding officers during Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

Concerns have been raised by opposition parties and civil society groups, who argue that involving soldiers in the administration of the polls could undermine public trust and compromise the independence of the electoral process.

Critics say the role of presiding officers should remain strictly civilian, warning that the move could blur the lines between election management and state security.

Meanwhile, GECOM has yet to issue a clear statement addressing the reports, but insists it remains committed to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

