FAMILY OF WOMAN KILLED BY RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT’S VEHICLE DEMANDS JUSTICE.

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

A grieving family is demanding justice and accountability after their mother was struck down by a vehicle belonging to a Russian diplomat.

The tragic incident, which occurred two weeks ago, has left relatives both heartbroken and angry. They allege that the matter is not being treated with the seriousness it deserves, pointing to what they believe is preferential treatment due to diplomatic immunity.

Family members say they will continue to press for answers, stressing that their mother’s life cannot be forgotten or dismissed. They are calling on both the authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that justice is served and that the case is handled with transparency.

