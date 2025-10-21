Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomeNewsUS FIGHT AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL CRIME IN THE REGION, CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES SHOULD NOT...
NewsPolitics

US FIGHT AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL CRIME IN THE REGION, CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES SHOULD NOT BE FEARFUL – PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
135

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

President Ali: Caribbean Nations Should Not Fear U.S. Anti-Drug Operations

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured that Caribbean countries have no reason to fear ongoing U.S. military operations targeting drug trafficking networks in the region, reaffirming that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace.

Responding to concerns raised by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, about increased U.S. activity near Venezuela, President Ali said his administration’s top priority is national and regional security.

“If anyone says the Caribbean should be afraid, it means they have information suggesting harm will come to the region,” President Ali remarked. “My priority is the safety of this country, our citizens, and the region as a whole.”

The President reiterated that Guyana will continue collaborating with regional and international allies to preserve stability and combat transnational crime.

“We will do everything necessary to ensure our country and people remain safe,” he emphasized. “We have a responsibility to support efforts that fight illicit drugs and maintain peace across the Caribbean.”

The remarks come as the Trump administration intensifies its regional anti-narcotics campaign. Washington has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, accusing President Nicolás Maduro of leading one of the world’s largest narco-trafficking networks.

The U.S. has also doubled its reward to US$50 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, claiming his regime facilitates the flow of narcotics into American territory.

President Ali maintained that while Guyana supports cooperation in the fight against organized crime, it remains committed to ensuring the Caribbean continues to be a region of peace and stability.

Previous article
OVER 10,000 RESIDENTS TO BENEFIT FROM NEW CUMMINGS LODGE WATER TREATMENT PLANT
Next article
‘ARE YOU AWARE IF THE BOATS HAD DRUGS?- PRESIDENT ALI, SAYS GUYANA HAS NO ‘COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘Wild Pine’ killed in collision with car on Nabaclis Public Road

GUYANA FORESTRY COMMISSION EXCEEDS 2024 TARGET, EXPLORING NEW OPPORTUNITIES