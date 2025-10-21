US FIGHT AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL CRIME IN THE REGION, CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES SHOULD NOT BE FEARFUL – PRESIDENT ALI

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

President Ali: Caribbean Nations Should Not Fear U.S. Anti-Drug Operations

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured that Caribbean countries have no reason to fear ongoing U.S. military operations targeting drug trafficking networks in the region, reaffirming that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace.

Responding to concerns raised by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, about increased U.S. activity near Venezuela, President Ali said his administration’s top priority is national and regional security.

“If anyone says the Caribbean should be afraid, it means they have information suggesting harm will come to the region,” President Ali remarked. “My priority is the safety of this country, our citizens, and the region as a whole.”

The President reiterated that Guyana will continue collaborating with regional and international allies to preserve stability and combat transnational crime.

“We will do everything necessary to ensure our country and people remain safe,” he emphasized. “We have a responsibility to support efforts that fight illicit drugs and maintain peace across the Caribbean.”

The remarks come as the Trump administration intensifies its regional anti-narcotics campaign. Washington has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, accusing President Nicolás Maduro of leading one of the world’s largest narco-trafficking networks.

The U.S. has also doubled its reward to US$50 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, claiming his regime facilitates the flow of narcotics into American territory.

President Ali maintained that while Guyana supports cooperation in the fight against organized crime, it remains committed to ensuring the Caribbean continues to be a region of peace and stability.

