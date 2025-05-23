Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeNewsAPPOINTMENT OF TOP JUDICIAL POSTS,PRESIDENT SAYS HE IS ‘STILL EXAMINING THE ISSUE’
NewsPolitics

APPOINTMENT OF TOP JUDICIAL POSTS,PRESIDENT SAYS HE IS ‘STILL EXAMINING THE ISSUE’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
118

President Still Reviewing Chief Justice & Chancellor Appointments Amid 20-Year Delay

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Despite increasing calls from legal stakeholders and the political opposition, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has offered no definitive timeline on when substantive appointments for the Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice will be made.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a recent swearing-in ceremony for Court of Appeal judges, President Ali reiterated that the matter is still under review.

“The matter of the Chancellor and Chief Justice is important to me. It’s important to our country, and we continue to work to find a solution,” the President said.

Guyana has now gone more than 20 years without substantive appointments to these top judicial posts. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has been acting as Chancellor since 2017, following the retirement of Justice Carl Singh, who himself served in an acting capacity for 12 years. Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire has also acted as Chief Justice since 2017.

Opposition Offers Support

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has formally written to the President expressing his support for confirming both Cummings-Edwards and George-Wiltshire in their respective roles. However, the President appeared unmoved, dismissing suggestions that Norton’s proposal was binding.

“A counterproposal means there was a proposal. The Constitution provides how the Chancellor and the Chief Justice are appointed, and I’m sure the Leader of the Opposition is aware of the process,” Ali stated.

Regional Pressure

The prolonged delay has also drawn criticism from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). In 2022, CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders publicly described the lack of permanent appointments as a “notable stain” on Guyana’s judicial system.

“Guyana should not let this year pass and not remedy this regrettable situation,” Saunders urged at the time during a Bar Association event.

As calls for judicial reform grow louder, the country’s leadership remains under scrutiny to resolve what many legal professionals and civil society advocates consider a constitutional deficiency.

Previous article
DAY 12-ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…PARAG, HUGHES CLASH IN HEATED COURTROOM SHOWDOWN
Next article
TWO YEARS LATER: MAHDIA FIRE VICTIMS REMEMBERED, CALLS RENEWED FOR NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Skeletal remains suspected to be that of missing Cop Quincy Lewis...

FOUR NOW HOMELESS FOLLOWING PLAISANCE FIRE AT EAST COAST DEMERARA HOUSE