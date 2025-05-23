Friday, May 23, 2025
DAY 12-ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…PARAG, HUGHES CLASH IN HEATED COURTROOM SHOWDOWN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Tensions Rise as Minister Parag Cross-Examined in 2020 Elections Trial
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The high-profile trial stemming from Guyana’s disputed 2020 general and regional elections resumed on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, with Minister of Local Government Sonia Parag continuing her testimony under cross-examination by defense attorney Nigel Hughes.

The day’s proceedings focused on Region 4 vote tabulation and the minister’s understanding of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) procedures.

When asked if the Statements of Poll (SOPs) in her possession confirmed a win for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) in Region 4, Parag said “no.” Hughes then asked whether she expected election officials to agree with objections raised by her party during the March 5, 2020 tabulation. “Yes,” she replied.

However, when pressed further on whether unacknowledged objections could cause disruption, Parag deflected, instead stating that GECOM officials themselves had “disrupted the process.

The exchange prompted an intervention by Prosecutor Latchmir Mohamed, who urged the court to accept the witness’s responses. However, Magistrate Nagasi reminded all parties of proper courtroom protocol:

“When a question is asked, an answer should be given to the question asked. That is how I have seen law being practiced.”

Under further questioning, Parag stated:

As a citizen, in this particular case, yes, they were rigging an election.

The courtroom grew tense as Hughes and Parag began speaking over each other, leading Magistrate Nagasi to step in once again:

“We are not permitted to speak over each other, even as a witness.”

Hughes later shifted focus to GECOM’s official complaints procedures, arguing that disruptions were not included in the commission’s protocol. Parag countered:

I don’t see a procedure that says rigging either.

When asked if any final declaration of the election results had been made between March and May 2020, Parag responded:

I know they attempted to make one.

Frustrated with what he described as evasive responses, Hughes sought the court’s help. The magistrate once again instructed the prosecution to ensure the witness gives direct answers and avoids digressions based on personal views.

In the afternoon session, attorney-at-law Dexter Todd began his own cross-examination, introducing a new line of questioning. The matter is expected to continue on Friday.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
