APNU WARNS AGAINST MISINTERPRETATION IN JUDICIAL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

GEORGETOWN – A crisis is simmering at the heart of Guyana’s judiciary, where the return of the country’s highest-ranking judge has triggered a chaotic turf war over the positions of Acting Chancellor and Acting Chief Justice. The confusion has left judicial staff and even judges deeply unsettled, with one high-ranking Justice reportedly forced to work out of a High Court conference room.

APNU Leader Aubrey Norton today demanded immediate clarity from the government, asserting that the appointments must revert to the “status quo ante.” Norton’s position stems from a letter addressed to him on July 10, 2025, which confirmed that Acting Chancellor Justice Yonette Cummings was proceeding on leave, and Justice Roxane George was appointed in the interim to perform the functions of Chancellor until Justice Cummings returned.

The Desk and the Disarray

With Justice Cummings now back from leave, Norton argued, Justice George should revert to her prior role as Acting Chief Justice. However, the situation has been allegedly complicated by Justice Navindra Singh, who was appointed Acting Chief Justice in August and “remains in the Chambers of the Chief Justice and is not budging,” according to Norton.

The bizarre deadlock has forced Justice George, who was slated to revert to the Acting Chief Justice role she held previously, to reportedly operate out of the High Court’s Conference Room. Multiple sources have indicated that staffers and even other Judges have been left confused by the seating arrangement and the apparent disagreement over who holds which office.

Constitutional Confusion

Norton’s interpretation of the original letter is unequivocal: “It follows that on the resumption of duty by Justice Cummings, she will be the acting Chancellor and that Justice George will revert to being the acting Chief Justice. This is the APNU understanding of the present situation.” Norton insisted the President’s letter was clear, warning that there is no room for misinterpretation of his intentions.

However, the lack of clarity from the government suggests a potential constitutional issue. Justice Cummings has been performing the functions of Chancellor since 2017, while Justice George has served as Acting Chief Justice for a similar period. The judiciary now awaits a clear executive directive to end the disarray and resolve the conflict over who holds the highest judicial offices.

