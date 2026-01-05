Monday, January 5, 2026
WIN URGES PRESIDENT TO FIRE RODRIGUES AND MUSTAPHA IF THEY REFUSE TO RESIGN

HGP Nightly News – The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) says it is demanding the immediate resignations of Tourism Minister Susan Rodrigues and Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, citing what it claims are detailed reports and allegations of high-level corruption under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration.

In a statement, WIN said it has published multiple exposés alleging what it described as blatant corruption involving both ministers, and argued that Guyanese have a right to demand explanations when public officials appear to accumulate assets far beyond what would be expected from official salaries.

CLAIMS RAISED AGAINST RODRIGUES

WIN alleged that Rodrigues, within a few years in public office, has reportedly acquired multiple properties in the United States through shell companies. The party further claimed that she has received several parcels of prime state land in Guyana, in areas already developed and ready for construction, while ordinary Guyanese wait years for a single house lot. WIN also said she has made land purchases from private individuals.

CLAIMS RAISED AGAINST MUSTAPHA

WIN also alleged that Mustapha and his family have “pocketed millions” while holding public office. The party framed the allegations as part of a broader pattern rather than isolated incidents, and called for thorough investigations, adding that accountability should follow through “the full penalty of the law” once resignations occur.

In its statement, WIN referenced the possibility of corruption or narcotrafficking as concerns it believes should be examined in a full probe, though it did not outline evidential details in the statement itself.

PRESSURE ON THE GOVERNMENT

WIN said what it finds most concerning is what it called silence from senior PPP leadership despite the allegations circulating publicly. The party questioned how a government that speaks about transparency and accountability can remain quiet in the face of claims of unexplained wealth.

The statement also raised concerns about enforcement of anti-money laundering safeguards, arguing that laws meant to prevent money laundering appear ineffective if senior officials can allegedly acquire high-value assets without consequence.

WIN drew a comparison to the case of Sherwin Greaves, the former CEO at the Ministry of Housing, noting that he was forced to resign after corruption allegations were exposed. WIN questioned whether Rodrigues and Mustapha are receiving political protection that shields them from similar consequences.

CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OR REMOVAL

WIN insisted that public office is a public trust and said any minister who has lost moral authority should step aside. It therefore called on both Rodrigues and Mustapha to resign immediately to allow for what it described as independent investigations into the sources of their wealth.

The party added that if they do not resign, it believes President Irfaan Ali should remove them from office to restore public confidence and demonstrate that no one is above the law.

HGPTV
