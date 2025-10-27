Monday, October 27, 2025
APNU: NO COVER-UPS; WANTS TRUTH BEHIND FATAL GAS STATION EXPLOSION

GEORGETOWN — The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, a blast that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others on Sunday night.

In a statement issued Monday, the opposition coalition described the explosion as a “heart-wrenching tragedy that has shaken the nation’s sense of security,” while extending condolences to the Bourne family and other victims.

APNU also commended the swift response by the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, and medical teams at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, noting that their coordinated efforts prevented an even greater catastrophe.

The coalition has urged the Government to ensure that the investigation into the blast is handled with full transparency and independence. It has called for cooperation between national security and intelligence agencies, and, if necessary, the engagement of external experts, to determine whether the explosion was a deliberate act or the result of negligence.

APNU also pressed for the release of a comprehensive report detailing the sequence of events, the emergency response timeline, and any security lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

This call for transparency comes amid heightened national concern, as the explosion follows a string of smaller but worrying incidents, including the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost fire and a suspicious blast near the GPL substation earlier this year.

APNU said these developments highlight the urgent need for stronger oversight of critical infrastructure and the reconvening of Parliament’s Security and Home Affairs Committee to ensure civilian monitoring of national safety systems.

Reaffirming its commitment to national unity, the coalition urged the government to provide financial and psychological support for the victims’ families and to strengthen safety protocols across the capital. “In this moment of pain,” the statement read, “Guyana must rise above politics. The safety of our citizens, especially our children, must always come first.”

