Monday, October 27, 2025
WIN: FATAL GAS STATION EXPLOSION IS 'THIRD ALLEGED BOMBING IN SIX MONTHS'

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The deadly gas station explosion that killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne has triggered a major political confrontation, with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party issuing a fiery statement that links the blast to an escalating pattern of terrorism and national security failure allegedly orchestrated by foreign agents.

The WIN Movement first extended condolences to the family of young Soraya Bourne and the injured. However, the statement immediately pivoted to the security risk, claiming the tragedy is the “third bombing that the residents of Georgetown have had to endure in under 6 months.” WIN cited two previous, alleged attacks on May 17, 2025, which reportedly targeted the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and a nearby Guyana Power and Light substation, asserting all three incidents are “interconnected.”

WIN leader Azruddin Mohamed’s party explicitly tied the series of blasts to the ongoing geopolitical conflict with Venezuela. The party alleged that the administration has allowed the influx of “tens of thousands of Venezuelans into our country,” ignoring multiple warnings that some of these individuals “might be members of the Venezuelan army or intelligence services.”

The statement claimed that Guyana’s national security was fatally compromised when “party politics took precedence” over necessary border checks, especially at a time when Venezuela is aggressively threatening to take control of three-quarters of Guyana’s territory.

Meanwhile, WIN called for the nation to remain on full alert for potential negative repercussions or retaliatory actions from Venezuela. To mitigate the alleged threat, the party demanded: “heightened national security measures and intelligence coordination and stricter border monitoring and background checks on all non-Guyanese entrants.

    The party urged the government to handle the situation with the utmost maturity, focusing squarely on the national interest, not partisan politics.

