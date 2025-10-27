AFC LINKS EXPLOSION TO BROADER SECURITY CONCERNS, WARNS AGAINST COVER-UP

GEORGETOWN — The Alliance For Change (AFC) has issued a strong statement following the devastating explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured several others. Describing the loss as “unimaginable and heartbreaking,” the party extended its deepest condolences to the Bourne family and wished the injured victims a full recovery.

The AFC expressed full confidence in the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force, commending their swift action to secure the scene and begin investigations. The party also urged that international partners be brought in to assist in uncovering the full truth behind the explosion. “This tragedy must be investigated with absolute transparency,” the statement read.

“The Guyanese people deserve to know what happened, who was responsible, and what steps will be taken to ensure it never happens again.” Citing growing public anxiety over national security, the AFC reminded citizens that in March 2025, former Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn had warned of possible sleeper agents and covert operatives linked to Venezuela operating in Guyana.

“Nothing further was said after that statement,” the AFC noted, calling for the government to explain whether any of those concerns were followed up and whether the explosion could be connected to broader security threats. The party emphasized that such incidents should not be treated as isolated occurrences, but rather as potential indicators of deeper vulnerabilities in Guyana’s security framework.

The AFC called on the government to establish an independent fact-finding mechanism with public representation to guarantee credibility in the probe. It also urged citizens to remain calm yet vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“This is a time for unity and resolve, not division or fear,” the party stated.In closing, the AFC reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, accountability, and the protection of children and vulnerable persons.

“The loss of young Soraya Bourne is not just a family tragedy,” the statement concluded, “it is a national wound that must drive us to strengthen our institutions, improve transparency, and ensure that no other child’s life is cut short by preventable tragedy.”

Like this: Like Loading...