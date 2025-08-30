APNU CONDEMNS NANDLALL’S ‘HOUSE SLAVE’ REMARK ABOUT CUFFY

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – A political storm has started to erupt over remarks made by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) executive member and Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who recently described national hero Cuffy as “a proud house slave” during a rally. The opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) condemned the comments as “ignorant and repugnant,” accusing the PPP/C of disrespecting Afro-Guyanese history and legacy.

In a strongly worded statement, APNU said: “Cuffy, our national hero, was a freedom fighter and revolutionary. In 1763, he fought and broke the shackles of slavery and dehumanization. He then organized the world’s first nation state by freed Africans outside of Africa. We call on all Guyanese to take note of the disrespectful manner in which the PPP views Afro-Guyanese and their history in this country. Those Afro-Guyanese who choose to vote for PPP should pay special attention.”

The opposition argued that Nandlall’s words were not a slip of the tongue but a reflection of his party’s mindset.

The remarks were made in the context of Nandlall’s criticism of APNU’s alleged tendency to label Afro-Guyanese members of the PPP/C as “house slaves.” His response, however, triggered widespread backlash. In an attempt to ease tensions, Nandlall issued an apology on his Facebook page, acknowledging that his choice of words caused offense. “I regret the way my comments were interpreted and the pain it may have caused. That was never my intention,” he wrote, stressing that his remarks were made in the heat of political debate and should not diminish the legacy of Cuffy or the struggle of Afro-Guyanese.

The controversy comes at a delicate time, with just days to go before the General and Regional Elections on September 1. Civil society groups and observers have previously warned political leaders against rhetoric that could inflame racial sensitivities during the campaign.

For APNU, the incident is being framed as evidence of what it calls the ruling party’s disregard for Afro-Guyanese heritage. For Nandlall, the apology was an attempt to defuse the fallout and reiterate respect for one of Guyana’s most revered historical figures.

