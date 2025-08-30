Saturday, August 30, 2025
HomeArticlesQUORUM COLLAPSE DELAYED DECISION ON WIN POLLING AGENTS REQUEST - GECOM
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

QUORUM COLLAPSE DELAYED DECISION ON WIN POLLING AGENTS REQUEST – GECOM

By HGPTV
0
681

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has clarified that it was prepared to revisit the WIN Party’s late submission of polling agents, but the discussion was cut short after its August 28 meeting collapsed due to a loss of quorum.

In a statement Friday, GECOM rejected WIN’s claim that the Commission had failed in its duty, stressing instead that the party had missed the legal deadline for submitting the names and addresses of its agents. The Commission explained that all political parties were reminded by Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud on August 11 that polling agent appointments had to be submitted no later than seven days before Election Day.

“While GECOM is strictly upholding the electoral laws as written, the Commission was prepared to consider flexibility regarding the issue of late submission,” the release noted. However, with opposition-nominated commissioners walking out of Thursday’s meeting, the body was left without a quorum and the matter could not be addressed.

GECOM confirmed that the issue will now be tabled again at a follow-up meeting scheduled for Saturday, August 30, by Chairperson Justice of Appeal (Ret’d) Claudette Singh.

The Commission further cautioned political parties to act responsibly in their public communications. “Spreading misleading claims risks undermining public confidence in the electoral process, which is unacceptable at this crucial time,” it warned.

The clash over polling agents adds to a string of disputes between GECOM and political parties in the run-up to the September 1 polls, including rows over polling station locations and deadlines for election preparations. GECOM insisted that despite the tensions, it remains committed to delivering an election that is “free, fair, transparent, and credible.”

Previous article
APNU CONDEMNS NANDLALL’S ‘HOUSE SLAVE’ REMARK ABOUT CUFFY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ALI PROMOTES POLICE RANKS AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS, WARNS STANDARDS MUST...

SOME AGREEMENTS BETWEEN GOV’T GTU FOR TEACHERS IN JEOPARDY