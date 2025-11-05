Wednesday, November 5, 2025
HomeCrimePOLICEWOMAN GRANTED $500K BAIL OVER FATALACCIDENT INVOLVING 15-YEAR-OLD, MEDIA BARRED FROM COURTROOM
CrimeNews

POLICEWOMAN GRANTED $500K BAIL OVER FATALACCIDENT INVOLVING 15-YEAR-OLD, MEDIA BARRED FROM COURTROOM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
289

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Grief and outrage filled the air outside the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as Jennifer Arjun, the mother of 15-year-old Navindra Mahes, broke down in tears after learning that a woman police corporal charged with causing her son’s death was granted bail.

The accused, 35-year-old Police Corporal Yonelle Cumberbatch of East Ville Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, charged with causing death by dangerous driving. She was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on October 30, 2025, at Success, East Coast Demerara, she dangerously drove motorcar PAB 214, resulting in the death of Mahes, a student of Annandale Secondary School.

Magistrate Gibbs granted bail of $500,000, and Cumberbatch is scheduled to return to court on January 6, 2026, for the disclosure of statements.

However, the court’s decision sparked anguish and disbelief among the victim’s family, particularly Mahes’s grieving mother, who cried uncontrollably while speaking with reporters outside the courthouse.

“They grant her bail for $500,000 and I laid my son to rest on Sunday. She took my son’s life away — this is the justice they gave,” Arjun lamented.
“I lost my son, and a demon is walking,” she cried through tears.

Adding to the family’s frustration, members of the media were barred from entering the courtroom, fueling further public concern about transparency in the proceedings.

Arjun expressed disbelief that the court “saw with” the accused while she continues to suffer unimaginable loss.

“The Magistrate see with her — who gon’ see with me? I lost my son. She will go home and see her son, but I cannot go home and see mine. How is that fair?” she questioned.

According to police reports and video evidence, Cumberbatch’s vehicle was traveling west along the Success Public Road when Mahes, standing on the median, attempted to cross using the pedestrian crossing. The car reportedly struck him with its left front side, sending him airborne before he crashed onto the roadway.

Public-spirited citizens rushed the teen to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Witnesses have since alleged that the policewoman did not stop or render assistance after the collision.

As the case unfolds, the tragedy has reignited national calls for stricter enforcement of road safety laws and accountability for reckless driving, especially by those entrusted with upholding the law.

Previous article
MOHAMED RAPS GOV’T OVER “DICTATORIAL” ACTIONS IN ELECTION OF HOUSE SPEAKER AND DEPUTY SPEAKER
Next article
SEVEN CHARGED WITH TERRORISM OVER DEADLY MOBIL GAS STATION EXPLOSION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Body of missing boat captain found floating in Pomeroon River

Miner, 24, stabbed to death at Puruni, suspect in custody