AMERINDIAN HOSTEL DRAMA ERUPTS AS NTC ACCUSES WIN OF INTIMIDATION

GEORGETOWN – National Toshaos Council (NTC) has issued a forceful condemnation of what it describes as an alarming incident of intimidation directed at Amerindian Affairs Minister and Ex-Officio NTC member, Sarah Browne, following a tense confrontation outside the Princess Street Amerindian Hostel on December 7.

According to the NTC, the behaviour of the WIN party delegation, led by Azruddin Mohamed, crossed a clear line of respect and responsibility, creating an atmosphere the Council says felt threatening to both the Minister and the Indigenous residents who rely on the facility.



In its statement, the NTC said the display outside the hostel was deeply troubling, noting that aggressive shouting and political hostility transformed what is typically a safe space into what the Council described as a scene of intimidation.

The NTC stressed that whatever concerns exist about the condition of the hostel, they must be addressed through respectful dialogue, not confrontations that, in the Council’s view, only heighten ethnic tension and expose Amerindian people to further online and offline hostility. The Council added that it stands in “full solidarity” with Minister Browne, praising her calm response in a moment they believe demanded maturity and restraint.



While the NTC acknowledged that complaints about the hostel’s condition are legitimate and deserve urgent attention, it said the manner in which Sunday’s engagement unfolded undermined the dignity of the Indigenous visitors who depend on the facility for shelter, medical access, and government services. The Council urged the government to continue addressing the hostel’s shortcomings swiftly and transparently.



At the same time, the NTC welcomed the announcement of a new Amerindian Hostel, an investment the Council said had already been discussed with the administration during recent executive meetings. The NTC described the planned facility as a long-overdue step toward providing Indigenous travellers with accommodation that is safe, reliable, and respectful of their needs.

It signaled its intention to work closely with the government as the project moves into the 2026 budget cycle and beyond.



Emphasizing its broader mission, the NTC reiterated that it remains committed to collaborating with all partners, government, opposition, civil society and community leaders, to advance the rights, welfare and dignity of all Amerindian peoples. Meaningful progress, the Council said, can only come through dialogue grounded in respect, not confrontation.

