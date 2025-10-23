AFC SEARS REMANDED WHILE FARMER CONFESSES AND GETS 4 YEARS

LINDEN – The political career of former Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) Devin Sears might be coming to a crashing halt, as this morning, he was remanded to prison after pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges linked to a massive 650-pound (310.71 kg) marijuana bust.​

Appearing at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, Sears, the 39-year-old former rising star of the AFC, watched as his co-accused, 69-year-old farmer Albert Sandy, immediately accepted full responsibility and was sentenced to four years in jail.

Sandy, a farmer from Upper Berbice River, confessed to investigators that he owned the narcotics and had paid Sears to transport the massive cargo to Parika.​ ​Sears, however, entered a defiant plea of not guilty.

His Attorney, Nigel Hughes, argued vigorously for bail, asserting that the former MP was not a flight risk and would adhere to all court-imposed conditions. The Prosecution strongly objected, citing the extreme seriousness of the charge and the enormous quantity of marijuana seized.

The Magistrate sided with the Prosecution, refusing bail and remanding Sears to prison until the matter continues on November 11. ​The two men were arrested three days ago at the Bamia Police Checkpoint after police intercepted the minibus that Sears was driving.

The vehicle, significantly, belongs to the Region 10 Tourism Committee, of which Sears was the Chairman until he resigned following the bust.

