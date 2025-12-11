Friday, December 12, 2025
Fourth Edition of Who’s Who in Suriname Business Launched at Royal Torarica, Showcasing Expanding Private Sector

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: ANTONIO DEY | HGP Nightly News |

Suriname’s business leaders, diplomats, investors and regional partners gathered at the Royal Torarica Hotel for the launch of the fourth edition of the Who’s Who in Suriname Business directory — a flagship publication highlighting the country’s most competitive companies and emerging industries.

Supported by the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), the launch underscored the growing importance of the directory as a catalyst for visibility, investment readiness, and cross-border partnership.

SGCC Membership Lead Minoushi Filemon, in her opening remarks, described the directory as an essential tool for business matchmaking and regional collaboration. She noted that an increasing number of Surinamese companies now rely on Who’s Who to strengthen their public profiles and connect with international partners.

Publisher Dr. Vishnu Doerga, delivering the feature address, emphasized the publication’s role in elevating Suriname’s business narrative beyond its borders. Because the directory is produced in English, he said, it allows companies to clearly communicate their strengths to regional and global stakeholders.

“If you are not telling your story, your competitors already are,”
Dr. Doerga told the audience, urging businesses to take control of their public image.
“This publication gives companies something credible to point to — a platform where their capabilities are documented, visible, and accessible to decision-makers from around the world.”

Dr. Doerga also reflected on the expanding economic potential of the Guiana Basin, stressing the need for both physical and digital bridges that connect Surinamese and Guyanese enterprises. “Collaboration will determine how well we compete as a region,” he said.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, Virjanand Depoo, commended the professionalism of Suriname’s private sector, stating that the directory marks “another milestone that reflects your growth and maturity.”

Suriname’s Minister of Oil, Gas & Environment, Patrick Brunings, highlighted the deep cultural and economic ties between Suriname and Guyana, adding:

“We share beautiful people, culture, and even the colours of our flags. Strengthening this bridge between our countries is not only symbolic; it is essential for the future we are building together.”

The Who’s Who in Suriname Business directory continues to grow in regional influence, positioning Surinamese companies for greater exposure and competitiveness within the fast-developing Guiana Shield economy.

