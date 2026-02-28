ALL GUYANESE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR EYE TESTING AND SPECTACLE VOUCHER PROGRAMME NATIONWIDE

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major expansion of the national healthcare system, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has announced that eye testing and spectacle vouchers will now be accessible to the entire Guyanese population. The move, aimed at solidifying preventative healthcare, marks a shift from the program’s initial phase, which focused primarily on children and senior citizens.

The announcement came on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 67 private and public stakeholders to streamline service delivery across the country.

Exponential Growth in Healthcare Access

The voucher-based system has seen a dramatic surge in public uptake since its inception. Minister Anthony provided data showing how the initiative has scaled:

2024: 134,000 vouchers utilized.

134,000 vouchers utilized. 2025: 326,000 vouchers utilized ( a 144% increase ).

326,000 vouchers utilized ( ). 2026 Goal: The Ministry aims to widen this further, ensuring every citizen who requires a spectacle can access the $15,000 voucher.

Beyond Vision: A Diagnostic Tool

While the primary goal is vision correction, Dr. Anthony emphasized that the eye care initiative serves as a critical diagnostic “entry point” for other chronic conditions.

Early Intervention: Recent testing rounds identified 1,200 persons with cataracts and others with glaucoma.

Recent testing rounds identified and others with glaucoma. Chronic Disease Tracking: Eye exams have frequently revealed underlying cases of diabetes and high cholesterol .

Eye exams have frequently revealed underlying cases of . Diabetic Care: Dr. Anthony noted that for diabetic patients, checking the back of the eyes (fundoscopy) is essential for preventing permanent vision loss through early results.

The Comprehensive Voucher Suite

The eye care expansion is part of a broader “Voucher-Based Health Care Program” designed to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for families:

Voucher Type Value Target Group Eye Care/Spectacles $15,000 Universal (All Citizens) Cervical Cancer Screening $8,000 Women (Ages 16–45) Universal Healthcare $10,000 Children and Adults HPV Program Free Boys/Girls (9–15); Women (16–45)

Reaching the Hinterland

A key directive for the 67 signed stakeholders is the decentralization of services. The Ministry is pushing for aggressive outreach in Regions 1, 7, 8, 9, and 10 to ensure that residents in the interior have the same access to eye care as those on the coast.

“What we want to do is ensure that we open it up… if they need a spectacle, then you will also have access to the $15,000. It will now widen to everybody in the population.” — Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health

Like this: Like Loading...