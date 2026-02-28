Sunday, March 1, 2026
HomeNewsPROSECUTOR’S PRIOR TIES TO BUSINESSMAN, SPARKS CONFLICT QUESTIONS IN THE DORWAIN BESS...
News

PROSECUTOR’S PRIOR TIES TO BUSINESSMAN, SPARKS CONFLICT QUESTIONS IN THE DORWAIN BESS CASE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
157

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

— In a stinging critique of the government’s fiscal management, Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has described corruption under the current administration as “systematic” rather than episodic. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Duncan asserted that the recent review of the 2026 budget estimates has exposed a troubling pattern of financial irregularities and a deliberate lack of transparency.

Duncan’s comments come as the $1.558 trillion National Budget was passed, with more than half of the allocation—over $779 billion—earmarked for infrastructure development.

Missing Reports and “Governance by Concealment”

A primary focus of Duncan’s address was the Men on a Mission (MOM) program, a flagship initiative often championed by the executive.

  • The Allocation: The program was allocated $900 million in the latest budget.
  • The “Crisis”: Duncan revealed that despite these significant sums, no reliable reports have been laid in the National Assembly since 2023 to outline measurable outcomes or specific expenditure breakdowns.
  • The Defense: When questioned in Parliament, government officials reportedly dismissed the absence of these reports as an “unfortunate error.”
  • The Critique: Duncan rejected this explanation, stating, “In any accountable system… three consecutive years of missing reports would constitute a governance crisis. Under this administration, it is dismissed as routine.”

Infrastructure Anomalies: The “Reappearing” Guard Hut

To support his claim of “deliberate padding” of the budget estimates, Duncan highlighted a specific case at Mahaicony.

  • Duplicate Allocation: The MP claimed that a guard hut, which has already been completed, reappeared in the 2026 budget as a fresh request for funding.
  • Tracking Failures: Duncan argued that such duplications are either a sign of “gross incompetence” or a systemic breakdown in project tracking and expenditure verification.

Legal Spotlight: Dorwain Bess Case Returns to Court

While the budget debates raged in Parliament, another high-profile matter is set to return to the halls of justice. The fuel importation case against businessman and V-PAC Chairman Dorwain Bess is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026.

  • Conflict of Interest: The nearly five-year-old case is now shadowed by serious allegations of a conflict of interest within the prosecution.
  • Prior Ties: Concerns have been raised regarding a senior prosecutor’s alleged prior professional ties to Bess, sparking questions about the impartiality of the state’s legal team.
  • Case History: Bess has long maintained that he is a victim of “malicious prosecution” and “persecution” stemming from the 2020 cancellation of his fuel import license—a claim he has pursued through multiple (and sometimes successful) legal challenges.

The Road Ahead: Monitoring the Trillions

With the passing of the largest budget in Guyana’s history, the opposition has pledged “robust” oversight to ensure value for money, particularly in the massive infrastructure sector.

“When completed infrastructure works resurface as a new budget item, it speaks to a systemic breakdown… corruption if left unchecked will define future governance in our republic,” MP Sherod Duncan concluded.

Previous article
CORRUPTION UNDER THE PPP/C IS NOT EPISODIC, IT IS SYSTEMATIC – MP DUNCAN
Next article
ALL GUYANESE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR EYE TESTING AND SPECTACLE VOUCHER PROGRAMME NATIONWIDE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“I FOLLOWED DUE DILIGENCE,” SAYS CEO OF CEVONS

LUSIGNAN NURSES DOWN TOOLS