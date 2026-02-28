PROSECUTOR’S PRIOR TIES TO BUSINESSMAN, SPARKS CONFLICT QUESTIONS IN THE DORWAIN BESS CASE

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

— In a stinging critique of the government’s fiscal management, Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has described corruption under the current administration as “systematic” rather than episodic. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Duncan asserted that the recent review of the 2026 budget estimates has exposed a troubling pattern of financial irregularities and a deliberate lack of transparency.

Duncan’s comments come as the $1.558 trillion National Budget was passed, with more than half of the allocation—over $779 billion—earmarked for infrastructure development.

Missing Reports and “Governance by Concealment”

A primary focus of Duncan’s address was the Men on a Mission (MOM) program, a flagship initiative often championed by the executive.

The Allocation: The program was allocated $900 million in the latest budget.

The "Crisis": Duncan revealed that despite these significant sums, no reliable reports have been laid in the National Assembly since 2023 to outline measurable outcomes or specific expenditure breakdowns.

The Defense: When questioned in Parliament, government officials reportedly dismissed the absence of these reports as an "unfortunate error."

When questioned in Parliament, government officials reportedly dismissed the absence of these reports as an “unfortunate error.” The Critique: Duncan rejected this explanation, stating, “In any accountable system… three consecutive years of missing reports would constitute a governance crisis. Under this administration, it is dismissed as routine.”

Infrastructure Anomalies: The “Reappearing” Guard Hut

To support his claim of “deliberate padding” of the budget estimates, Duncan highlighted a specific case at Mahaicony.

Duplicate Allocation: The MP claimed that a guard hut, which has already been completed, reappeared in the 2026 budget as a fresh request for funding.

The MP claimed that a guard hut, which has already been completed, reappeared in the 2026 budget as a fresh request for funding. Tracking Failures: Duncan argued that such duplications are either a sign of “gross incompetence” or a systemic breakdown in project tracking and expenditure verification.

Legal Spotlight: Dorwain Bess Case Returns to Court

While the budget debates raged in Parliament, another high-profile matter is set to return to the halls of justice. The fuel importation case against businessman and V-PAC Chairman Dorwain Bess is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026.

Conflict of Interest: The nearly five-year-old case is now shadowed by serious allegations of a conflict of interest within the prosecution.

Prior Ties: Concerns have been raised regarding a senior prosecutor's alleged prior professional ties to Bess, sparking questions about the impartiality of the state's legal team.

Concerns have been raised regarding a senior prosecutor’s alleged prior professional ties to Bess, sparking questions about the impartiality of the state’s legal team. Case History: Bess has long maintained that he is a victim of “malicious prosecution” and “persecution” stemming from the 2020 cancellation of his fuel import license—a claim he has pursued through multiple (and sometimes successful) legal challenges.

The Road Ahead: Monitoring the Trillions

With the passing of the largest budget in Guyana’s history, the opposition has pledged “robust” oversight to ensure value for money, particularly in the massive infrastructure sector.

“When completed infrastructure works resurface as a new budget item, it speaks to a systemic breakdown… corruption if left unchecked will define future governance in our republic,” MP Sherod Duncan concluded.

