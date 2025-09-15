Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeArticlesOPPOSITION LEADER AZRUDDIN MOHAMED CLAIMS GOV’T ENGAGED IN POLITICAL VICTIMIZATION
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsPolitics

OPPOSITION LEADER AZRUDDIN MOHAMED CLAIMS GOV’T ENGAGED IN POLITICAL VICTIMIZATION

By HGPTV
0
826

Georgetown – The Opposition has accused the ruling PPP/C Government of escalating what it calls political victimization against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his family over a property dispute in Region Three.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Opposition claimed that heavy machinery and equipment belonging to a government contractor, Romain Bhagwandin, have been moved onto Mohamed’s property without authorization. The land, which the family says has been under transport for nearly 15 years in Mohamed’s name, is allegedly being used to store and operate a multi-million-dollar business.

According to the statement, the situation followed an earlier dispute in which the government allegedly erected a massive billboard of President Irfaan Ali on Mohamed’s property during the election campaign without consent.

The Opposition further claimed that when asked to vacate the premises, Bhagwandin said he had received permission from the Minister of Public Works and the Village Council. The Opposition has rejected this explanation, insisting that neither entity has legal authority over the land.

The Opposition is now calling on the PPP/C Government to cease what it describes as “political intimidation and abuse of property rights.” The statement added that the family should not be forced to hire attorneys to remove someone they allege is “squatting under political protection.”

No response has yet been issued by the government or the contractor regarding the claims.

Previous article
MERVYN WILLIAMS QUITS PNCR AFTER FOUR DECADES, ANNOUNCES EXIT LIVE ON AIR
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Shop owner fires gun in air outside of residence of man...

Need for much more to be done to reduce gender equalities-...