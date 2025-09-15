OPPOSITION LEADER AZRUDDIN MOHAMED CLAIMS GOV’T ENGAGED IN POLITICAL VICTIMIZATION

Georgetown – The Opposition has accused the ruling PPP/C Government of escalating what it calls political victimization against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his family over a property dispute in Region Three.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Opposition claimed that heavy machinery and equipment belonging to a government contractor, Romain Bhagwandin, have been moved onto Mohamed’s property without authorization. The land, which the family says has been under transport for nearly 15 years in Mohamed’s name, is allegedly being used to store and operate a multi-million-dollar business.

According to the statement, the situation followed an earlier dispute in which the government allegedly erected a massive billboard of President Irfaan Ali on Mohamed’s property during the election campaign without consent.

The Opposition further claimed that when asked to vacate the premises, Bhagwandin said he had received permission from the Minister of Public Works and the Village Council. The Opposition has rejected this explanation, insisting that neither entity has legal authority over the land.

The Opposition is now calling on the PPP/C Government to cease what it describes as “political intimidation and abuse of property rights.” The statement added that the family should not be forced to hire attorneys to remove someone they allege is “squatting under political protection.”

No response has yet been issued by the government or the contractor regarding the claims.

