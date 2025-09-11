ALBOUYSTOWN BURNS: MASSIVE FIRE LEAVES FAMILIES HOMELESS

Georgetown, Guyana – September 11, 2025 – The community of Alboustown was thrown into chaos today after a massive fire ripped through James Street, reducing homes to ashes and leaving families scrambling to save their lives and belongings.

Divisional Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Otis Charles, confirmed that six fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving a call less than an hour before.



“When we arrived, one building was fully engulfed and another was already starting to collapse. We immediately got into firefighting mode,” Charles said. Firefighters tapped into hydrants and bowsers as they battled to stop the inferno from spreading to the tightly packed homes nearby.

At least three buildings were completely destroyed, while several others suffered significant damage.

Among the victims is a 26-year-old single mother of three, who recounted how she awoke to screams and smoke filling her rented apartment. “I was sleeping when my sister started calling for me. By the time I woke up, the place was already on fire. I had no time to save anything,” she said.

With nothing but the clothes on their backs, she and her children now face the painful reality of starting over. “Everything gone down the drain for me, my TV, my furniture, my children’s things. I only just started buying stuff to make a home, and now it’s all gone,” she added, holding back tears.

While her children managed to escape unharmed, she admitted that help came too late. “The fire service came after the whole block was already down,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but for residents of James Street, the damage has already been done.

