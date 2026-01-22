CHARANDASS PERSAUD OPENLY CHASTISES GOVERNMENT, ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF AUTHORITARIAN DRIFT

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Former APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud has broken his silence with a scathing critique of the current administration, accusing the government of drifting toward authoritarianism and undermining constitutional norms.

In a wide-ranging statement, Persaud took direct aim at Irfaan Ali and Manzoor Nadir, arguing that their actions have weakened democratic accountability and parliamentary transparency.

While acknowledging that the Speaker has since confirmed a meeting of non-governmental Members of Parliament to facilitate the election of a Leader of the Opposition, Persaud said the prolonged delay was unnecessary and damaging to public confidence in the political system.

He questioned President Ali’s decision to wait nearly the full four months permitted under the Constitution before convening Parliament following elections. Although conceding that the delay may have been technically lawful, Persaud argued that the public deserved a clear and reasonable explanation for the prolonged inactivity of the legislature.

Persaud also accused the President of reneging on key campaign promises, highlighting in particular the unfulfilled commitment to grant $100,000 in cash to Guyanese citizens. He said the failure to deliver on the pledge caused hardship for many families who had planned their finances based on the promise and left others embarrassed and disillusioned.

The former parliamentarian warned that delays in governance, coupled with unfulfilled commitments, risk eroding trust between citizens and the state, especially at a time when strong democratic institutions are critical.

Persaud’s remarks carry significant political irony. He is widely known for his pivotal role in December 2018, when he crossed the floor to support a no-confidence motion against the then APNU+AFC government, an action that led to the collapse of the David Granger administration and ultimately returned the PPP/C to office.

Now, more than seven years later, Persaud finds himself openly criticising the very government he once helped to restore, accusing it of the same democratic excesses he says he can no longer ignore.

