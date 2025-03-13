NAZAR MOHAMED ACCUSES VP JAGDEO OF ‘VINDICTIVENESS’,SAYS THE PPP WANTS HIS SON OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT

Businessman and mining magnate Nazar Mohammed once again accuses Vice President and PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo of “playing dirty”, claiming that Jagdeo is the “chief cook and bottle washer” behind his family being targeted.

Mohammed, sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department, insists that the attacks against his business and reputation are politically motivated. He alleges that Jagdeo uses his influence to pressure and isolate him and his family.

The Vice President has not yet responded to the latest accusations, but the political controversy has intensified.

Travis Chase has the full details in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...