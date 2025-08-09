AFC’S MANIFESTO INCLUDES SLEW OF MEASURES CATERING TO THE WELLBEING OF THE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM

AFC Launches Manifesto with Major Salary, Housing, and Benefit Promises for Discipline Services
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Alliance for Change (AFC) has unveiled its 2025 election manifesto via social media, outlining an ambitious 5–10 year vision for Guyana with a heavy focus on discipline services, infrastructure, education, hinterland development, and anti-corruption reforms.
The party’s platform dedicates significant attention to members of the Guyana Defence Force, Police, Fire and Prison Services, with promises of major salary increases, tax-free bonuses, free house lots, and improved living conditions.
Key Financial Promises
- Two months’ tax-free salary annually as a Christmas bonus for all discipline services members.
- One month’s tax-free salary for civilian GDF workers.
- $50,000 tax-free border station allowance for service members stationed in remote locations.
- $100,000 national cash grant for each service member.
- Immediate salary raise with the lowest rank receiving a new base pay of $250,000 per month, and across-the-board increases ranging from 25% to 100%.
- New recruits to start at $250,000 monthly.
Housing and Welfare Benefits
The AFC pledged that every discipline service member aged 18 or older will receive a free house lot “without red tape or delays.” Plans include:
- Modern, high-quality joint services housing developments with amenities and open spaces.
- Special housing support for officers in remote or border regions.
- Permanent injury and death compensation for duty-related incidents, including off-duty disabilities.
Professional Development & Border Security
The manifesto also promises:
- Merit-based promotions through independent boards and bipartisan oversight panels.
- More substantial border presence with modern transport, tools, and coordinated joint services operations.
- International training and professional development opportunities for all ranks.
Political Context
The AFC, formerly part of the APNU+AFC coalition, is contesting the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections independently after coalition talks with APNU collapsed in March. Several younger AFC members have since crossed over to APNU.