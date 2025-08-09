AFC’S MANIFESTO INCLUDES SLEW OF MEASURES CATERING TO THE WELLBEING OF THE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM

AFC Launches Manifesto with Major Salary, Housing, and Benefit Promises for Discipline Services

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News



GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Alliance for Change (AFC) has unveiled its 2025 election manifesto via social media, outlining an ambitious 5–10 year vision for Guyana with a heavy focus on discipline services, infrastructure, education, hinterland development, and anti-corruption reforms.

The party’s platform dedicates significant attention to members of the Guyana Defence Force, Police, Fire and Prison Services, with promises of major salary increases, tax-free bonuses, free house lots, and improved living conditions.

Key Financial Promises

Two months’ tax-free salary annually as a Christmas bonus for all discipline services members.

annually as a Christmas bonus for all discipline services members. One month’s tax-free salary for civilian GDF workers.

for civilian GDF workers. $50,000 tax-free border station allowance for service members stationed in remote locations.

for service members stationed in remote locations. $100,000 national cash grant for each service member.

for each service member. Immediate salary raise with the lowest rank receiving a new base pay of $250,000 per month , and across-the-board increases ranging from 25% to 100% .

with the lowest rank receiving a new base pay of , and across-the-board increases ranging from . New recruits to start at $250,000 monthly.

Housing and Welfare Benefits

The AFC pledged that every discipline service member aged 18 or older will receive a free house lot “without red tape or delays.” Plans include:

Modern, high-quality joint services housing developments with amenities and open spaces.

with amenities and open spaces. Special housing support for officers in remote or border regions.

Permanent injury and death compensation for duty-related incidents, including off-duty disabilities.

Professional Development & Border Security

The manifesto also promises:

Merit-based promotions through independent boards and bipartisan oversight panels.

through independent boards and bipartisan oversight panels. More substantial border presence with modern transport, tools, and coordinated joint services operations.

with modern transport, tools, and coordinated joint services operations. International training and professional development opportunities for all ranks.

Political Context

The AFC, formerly part of the APNU+AFC coalition, is contesting the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections independently after coalition talks with APNU collapsed in March. Several younger AFC members have since crossed over to APNU.

