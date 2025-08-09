EXXONMOBIL BEGINS PRODUCTION AT FOURTH OFFSHORE PROJECT, INSTALLED CAPACITY WILL NOW EXCEED 900,000 BPD

Yellowtail FPSO Pushes Guyana’s Oil Production Past 900,000 Barrels Per Day

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana’s daily oil output has surged past 900,000 barrels per day following the start-up of the Yellowtail Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, according to ExxonMobil and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The One Guyana FPSO — the fourth such vessel operating in the Stabroek Block — began production ahead of schedule, a milestone hailed by ExxonMobil as a significant boost to the country’s petroleum sector.

“Yellowtail’s ahead-of-schedule start-up is a significant milestone for ExxonMobil and the people of Guyana,” said Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “With Guyanese making up more than 67% of our oil and gas workforce and over 2,000 local businesses engaged, this project reflects our deepening roots in the country and our commitment to long-term inclusive growth.”

Production Capacity Surge

The Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that the Yellowtail FPSO will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day, adding to the previous combined total of 670,000 barrels per day from the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs.

With this addition, Guyana’s total offshore oil capacity now stands at over 900,000 barrels per day.

Future Outlook

The Yellowtail FPSO will develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields, which were discovered in 2019 and 2020, respectively. ExxonMobil projects that by 2030, Guyana’s offshore operations will reach a total production capacity of 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from eight developments.

