Saturday, August 9, 2025
CELLPHONES MUST BE DISALLOWED IN VOTING BOOTHS, NORTON WARNS AGAINST ATTEMPTS TO UNDERMINE ELECTORAL PROCESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Leader Norton Backs GECOM Commissioner’s Call to Ban Phones in Polling Booths

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate Aubrey Norton has thrown his full support behind GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander’s position that voters should be prohibited from carrying cell phones into polling booths on election day.

Speaking at a party press conference on Friday, Norton said the restriction should apply specifically to the private compartment where electors mark their ballots, noting that the move would help safeguard against attempts to rig the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

“These elections are likely to see the biggest effort in our history to buy votes. Such a scheme is severely undermined when an elector is unable to provide a photograph of his or her marked ballot to the vote buyer,” Norton said.

Concerns About Vote Buying

Norton argued that an election in which votes are bought “will not reflect the democratic will of the people” and alleged that the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has commissioners who voted to allow cell phones inside polling booths.

The APNU leader said the coalition will advise voters to avoid handling cell phones inside the polling booth altogether to prevent suspicion or allegations of misconduct.

Legal Penalties for Election Offences

Norton reminded voters that certain acts carry fines of up to $65,000 and two years’ imprisonment, including:

  1. Inducing an elector to display a marked ballot.
  2. Showing a marked ballot paper to others.
  3. Unduly influencing voters through threats or bribery.
  4. Offering money, gifts, or valuables to influence voting behavior.
  5. Voting impersonation.

GECOM Decision on Phone Policy

Earlier this week, Commissioner Vincent Alexander confirmed in a letter to the press that while photographing marked ballots is a prohibited act, GECOM opted not to implement a mandatory phone storage policy at polling stations.

The decision means voters will not be required to surrender their mobile phones before casting their ballots, though such devices may not be used to photograph ballots.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
