AFC SAYS NEW DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE WON’T BE READY FOR SEPTEMBER 1 ELECTIONS

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Alliance For Change (AFC) is warning that the new Demerara Harbour Bridge will not be completed in time for the September 1 elections, accusing the government of focusing on publicity over progress.

AFC Chairman David Patterson said that despite frequent ministerial visits to the construction site, key components of the project remain unfinished. “It’ll not be ready… there’s a lot of work to do,” he told reporters, pointing to outstanding electrical installations, incomplete safety features, and missing signage.

Patterson argued that the administration has prioritized photo opportunities over delivery. “The PPP are great at PR, great at billboards… but they have not delivered and cannot deliver a quality project,” he said. He challenged Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to a public debate on infrastructure and corruption, framing the bridge delays as part of what he described as a long-standing pattern of underperformance.

Beyond construction issues, Patterson raised concerns about the future of current bridge employees. He questioned whether pensions and benefits will be protected, especially for those close to retirement eligibility. “What about the person in their ninth year who needs ten years for a pension?” he asked, accusing the government of brushing aside staffing concerns in its push toward election day.

The government has not directly responded to Patterson’s claims that the bridge will miss its deadline. For the AFC, the delays have become a political talking point, underscoring its argument that the PPP/C cannot deliver major public works on time and to standard.

