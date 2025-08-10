ALI REMOVES TAXES ON SANITARY SUPPLIES TO ADVANCE WOMEN’S HEALTH

Georgetown, August 9, 2025 — In a significant move toward improving women’s health and reducing economic barriers, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that all taxes on sanitary products will be lifted. Speaking this evening at a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) election rally in Bath Settlement, Region Five, the president said this bold decision was part of the party’s manifesto to ease cost-of-living pressures.



“Today, we have decided in our manifesto that we’re going to remove all taxes on sanitary supplies and basic supplies for sanitary health and women health,” Dr. Ali declared during the event. The announcement aligns with an ongoing initiative spearheaded by the First Lady’s Office, which aims to eliminate period poverty across Guyana. That programme already provides sanitary supplies to young women for one full year, offering tangible relief to those most affected by affordability challenges.

Period poverty—when individuals who menstruate cannot afford necessary hygiene products—can severely impact education, health, and dignity. In Guyana, where economic strain can restrict access to basic sanitary items, these costs often fall heavily on young women and families.



By eliminating taxes on these essentials, the government aims to expand access, ease the financial burden, and support improved health outcomes. While comprehensive data on the magnitude of period poverty in Guyana remains limited, the global trend underscores that menstrual equity can boost school attendance, workplace participation, and overall wellbeing. This policy move not only provides economic relief but also carries symbolic power—recognizing menstrual hygiene as a right rather than a privilege.

This announcement builds on a broader tax-relief agenda already championed by the PPP/C. Earlier this year, President Ali’s administration eliminated over 200 taxes across various sectors and maintained a policy of no new or increased taxes. These efforts, including VAT removal on utilities and medical supplies, are part of a wider agenda to increase disposable income and support poverty reduction in advance of the September 1 general election.



With the elections looming, the timing of this tax removal underscores the strategic integration of social welfare into the PPP/C’s campaign messaging. If implemented, the tax waiver on sanitary products could set a precedent for treating menstrual health as public policy. The move also highlights how governments can use fiscal tools to address both economic and social inequities.

